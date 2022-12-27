UrduPoint.com

Civil Aircraft Flights Through Syria Require Assessment, Security Guarantees - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Civil Aircraft Flights Through Syria Require Assessment, Security Guarantees - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The situation in Syria remains tense, the issue of civil aircraft flights requires a comprehensive assessment and security guarantees, Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said on Tuesday.

"Currently, the tense situation in Syria continues to persist due to the ongoing armed conflict. In this regard, the issue of the flights of civil aircraft of Russian airlines in the airspace of Syria requires a comprehensive assessment," the agency said.

Moscow has sent an appeal to the Syrian authorities on the security guarantees or the safe passage of Russian airlines on through the airspace of the country, but is yet to receive an answer, according to the agency.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, Basem Mansour, told Sputnik that the Syrian authorities have given permission for the passage of civilian Russian aircraft through its airspace and are waiting for Russia's decision on this matter.

Related Topics

Syria Russia

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committ ..

Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committee meeting, directs completion ..

11 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Sharjah chairs Sharjah Executive C ..

Crown Prince of Sharjah chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

11 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe Business Council established in Dubai to ..

Zimbabwe Business Council established in Dubai to boost trade volume and busines ..

11 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Jordanian Crown Prin ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Jordanian Crown Prince witness joint military exer ..

11 minutes ago
 DXB expected to welcome around 2 million passenger ..

DXB expected to welcome around 2 million passengers over holiday season

11 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Jordanian Crown ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Jordanian Crown Prince

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.