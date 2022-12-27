Civil Aircraft Flights Through Syria Require Assessment, Security Guarantees - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The situation in Syria remains tense, the issue of civil aircraft flights requires a comprehensive assessment and security guarantees, Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said on Tuesday.

"Currently, the tense situation in Syria continues to persist due to the ongoing armed conflict. In this regard, the issue of the flights of civil aircraft of Russian airlines in the airspace of Syria requires a comprehensive assessment," the agency said.

Moscow has sent an appeal to the Syrian authorities on the security guarantees or the safe passage of Russian airlines on through the airspace of the country, but is yet to receive an answer, according to the agency.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, Basem Mansour, told Sputnik that the Syrian authorities have given permission for the passage of civilian Russian aircraft through its airspace and are waiting for Russia's decision on this matter.