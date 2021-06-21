UrduPoint.com
Civil Contract Party Ahead In Armenia's Parliamentary Vote With 58% - Electoral Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:00 AM

Civil Contract Party Ahead in Armenia's Parliamentary Vote With 58% - Electoral Commission

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is coming ahead in the Sunday parliamentary election with a majority of the votes, according to the latest data from the Central Electoral Commission.

With over 50 percent of the ballots counted (1,037 out of 2,008 polling stations), the commission said that Pashinyan's party had 58 percent, while Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance was second with over 18 percent.

Former President Serzh Sargsyan's "I Have Honor" alliance is third with 5.35 percent.

