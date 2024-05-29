Civil defence says 21 dead in new strike on Gaza camp that Israel denies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A civil defence official in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a displacement camp west of Rafah on Tuesday killed at least 21 people, after a similar strike that sparked global outrage.

Israel denied carrying out the latest reported strike, which occurred ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss a Sunday strike which Palestinian officials said killed 45 people.

In the latest bloodshed, Gaza civil defence agency official Mohammad al-Mughayyir said 21 people were killed in an "occupation strike targeting the tents of displaced people" in west Rafah. Hamas said an Israeli strike on the area caused "dozens of martyrs and wounded".

In Rafah, residents and a Palestinian security source said Israeli tanks had now penetrated the heart of the southern city.

"People are currently inside their homes because anyone who moves is being shot at by Israeli drones," one resident, Abdel Khatib, said.

- 'Random bombing' -

An emergency Security Council meeting is due to discuss Sunday's deadly strike from 1915 GMT.

Ahead of the meeting, Israel's military said the weapons used in that strike "could not" have caused the deadly camp blaze.

Sunday evening's strike, which medics said also wounded hundreds of civilians, drew worldwide condemnation.

The sight of the charred carnage, blackened corpses and children being rushed to hospitals led UN chief Antonio Guterres to declare that "there is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop."