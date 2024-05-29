Civil Defence Says 21 Dead In New Strike On Gaza Camp That Israel Denies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A civil defence official in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a displacement camp west of Rafah on Tuesday killed at least 21 people, after a similar strike that sparked global outrage.
Israel denied carrying out the latest reported strike, which occurred ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss a Sunday strike which Palestinian officials said killed 45 people.
In the latest bloodshed, Gaza civil defence agency official Mohammad al-Mughayyir said 21 people were killed in an "occupation strike targeting the tents of displaced people" in west Rafah. Hamas said an Israeli strike on the area caused "dozens of martyrs and wounded".
In Rafah, residents and a Palestinian security source said Israeli tanks had now penetrated the heart of the southern city.
"People are currently inside their homes because anyone who moves is being shot at by Israeli drones," one resident, Abdel Khatib, said.
- 'Random bombing' -
An emergency Security Council meeting is due to discuss Sunday's deadly strike from 1915 GMT.
Ahead of the meeting, Israel's military said the weapons used in that strike "could not" have caused the deadly camp blaze.
Sunday evening's strike, which medics said also wounded hundreds of civilians, drew worldwide condemnation.
The sight of the charred carnage, blackened corpses and children being rushed to hospitals led UN chief Antonio Guterres to declare that "there is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop."
Recent Stories
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Israel's Rafah incursion taking dire health toll: WHO12 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia to protest adoption of 'foreign influence' law12 minutes ago
-
Countries at odds over how to reignite pandemic agreement12 minutes ago
-
Lexi Thompson to retire from golf at season end21 minutes ago
-
Georgia adopts 'foreign influence' law despite protests22 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update22 minutes ago
-
England and Pakistan's T20 World Cup preparations blighted by fresh wash-out32 minutes ago
-
A Pakistani is among 64 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New York Thursday32 minutes ago
-
A Pakistani is among 64 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New York Thursday42 minutes ago
-
US economy may face challenge in second half of 2024: Experts2 hours ago
-
Wary Afrikaner-only town eyes South African vote4 hours ago
-
EarthCARE satellite to probe how clouds affect climate4 hours ago