Civil Defense Achieves Axelos P3M3® Level 3 Accreditation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The General Directorate of Civil Defense received Level 3 P3M3® accreditation from Axelos.
The accreditation was presented at a ceremony at the directorate's headquarters in Riyadh, attended by the Director-General of Saudi Civil Defense Major General Dr.
Hammoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj and Ministry of Interior Development Program Chief Executive Eng. Nabil bin Khalid Al-Dabal.
The Civil Defense is the first sector in the Ministry of Interior to receive this accreditation.
