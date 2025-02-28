Civil Defense achieves Axelos P3M3® Level 3 Accreditation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The General Directorate of Civil Defense received Level 3 P3M3® accreditation from Axelos.

The accreditation was presented at a ceremony at the directorate's headquarters in Riyadh, attended by the Director-General of Saudi Civil Defense Major General Dr.

Hammoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj and Ministry of Interior Development Program Chief Executive Eng. Nabil bin Khalid Al-Dabal.

The Civil Defense is the first sector in the Ministry of Interior to receive this accreditation.