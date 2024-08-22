Civil Defense Chief leads Saudi delegation at Arab ministers’ disaster reduction meeting

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Acting Director General of Civil Defense Major General Dr. Humoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj led the Saudi Ministry of Interior’s delegation at the second meeting of ministers of Arab League members focused on disaster risk reduction.

The meeting, held in Egypt on Wednesday, discussed cooperation among member states of the Arab League in terms of preparedness and emergency response, as well as coordination strategies to mitigate disaster risks.

Additionally, participants deliberated on the preparations for the 6th Arab Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Arab program aimed at addressing maritime disasters and their mitigation efforts.