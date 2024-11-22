Civil Defense Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Saudi Regions

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning about thunderstorms in several regions of Saudi Arabia, expected to last until Tuesday.

Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds are anticipated in the Makkah region.

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast in the Riyadh, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Northern Borders, Eastern, Al-Baha and Aseer regions, and light to moderate rain is forecast in Tabuk, Al-Jouf and Najran regions.

People are urged to exercise caution, avoid low-lying areas, and stay updated on weather alerts.