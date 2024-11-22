Civil Defense Warns Of Thunderstorms In Several Saudi Regions
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning about thunderstorms in several regions of Saudi Arabia, expected to last until Tuesday.
Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds are anticipated in the Makkah region.
Moderate to heavy rains are forecast in the Riyadh, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Northern Borders, Eastern, Al-Baha and Aseer regions, and light to moderate rain is forecast in Tabuk, Al-Jouf and Najran regions.
People are urged to exercise caution, avoid low-lying areas, and stay updated on weather alerts.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From World
-
Japanese minority government approves $252B economic package32 seconds ago
-
London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy10 minutes ago
-
China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official10 minutes ago
-
South Africa declares food-borne illnesses a national disaster11 minutes ago
-
Declaration on vocational education adopted in Tianjin by 32 countries20 minutes ago
-
China's Guangzhou cuts taxes on larger home sales21 minutes ago
-
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager still addicted to winning21 minutes ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test31 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to visit China31 minutes ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test41 minutes ago
-
Japan government approves $140bn stimulus51 minutes ago
-
One man killed, one injured in Australian helicopter crash1 hour ago