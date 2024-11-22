Open Menu

Civil Defense Warns Of Thunderstorms In Several Saudi Regions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Civil Defense Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Saudi Regions

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning about thunderstorms in several regions of Saudi Arabia, expected to last until Tuesday.

Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds are anticipated in the Makkah region.

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast in the Riyadh, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Northern Borders, Eastern, Al-Baha and Aseer regions, and light to moderate rain is forecast in Tabuk, Al-Jouf and Najran regions.

People are urged to exercise caution, avoid low-lying areas, and stay updated on weather alerts.

Related Topics

Weather Riyadh Najran Hail Tabuk Makkah Saudi Arabia Rains

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

31 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

2 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

8 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

19 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From World