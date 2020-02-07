Civil Jet With 172 Passengers Was in Danger Over Israeli Strikes in Syria -Russia Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A civil Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board nearly came under fire of the Syrian air defense systems that were used to repel the Israeli airstrikes near Damascus in the early hours of Thursday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

According to Konashenkov, after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday (midnight GMT), four Israeli F-16 fighters fired eight air-to-surface missiles at the suburbs of Damascus. The Syrian government troops actively used air defense systems to repel the attack.

At the same time, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Airbus-320 was trying to land at the international airport of Damascus.

"Only due to timely steps made by the airport's air traffic control officers and the effective work of the automatized air traffic control system, the Airbus-320 managed to leave the engagement area of the Syrian air defense systems and successfully land at the closest alternative airfield, which is the Russian airbase of Hmeimim," Konashenkov said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, it has already become a common practice for the Israeli air force to use civil aircraft to shield its own fighter jets from the Syrian air defense systems.