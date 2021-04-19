UrduPoint.com
Civil Open Skies Agreement Between US, Republic Of Congo Comes Into Force - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Open Skies Transport Agreement between the US and the Republic of the Congo, aiming to streamline civil aviation communication between the two, has come into force, the State Department said in a release on Monday.

"On April 19, the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of the Congo entered into force," the release said. "The Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Congo consistent with the U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy. This includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and code-sharing opportunities.

The agreement is a US commitment to diversify Congo's economy and leadership to liberalize the civil aviation sector and, as a result, to provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services between the United States and Congo, the release said.

Starting in 1992, the US has adopted the so-called Open Skies policy to promote airline globalization and increases travel and trade. As of today, the US has signed Open Skies bilateral agreements with over 125 foreign governments around the world. At the same time, the US maintains more restrictive air transport agreements with a number of other countries, including China.

