Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton Plans to Repeat Legendary March on Washington - Reports

African American preacher and activist Al Sharpton has announced a new march on Washington in August to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the seminal 1963 march, led by Martin Luther King, CNN reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) African American preacher and activist Al Sharpton has announced a new march on Washington in August to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the seminal 1963 march, led by Martin Luther King, CNN reports.

Sharpton announced the planned march during the memorial service dedicated to George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, which sparked a wave of protests against racism and police brutality across the United States.

According to Sharpton, the march will be headed by African American families who have lost their relatives to police violence, including relatives of George Floyd and Eric Garner, who died under similar circumstances in 2014.

On August 28, 1963, King organized the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on the US capital during which he delivered the famous "I Have a Dream" speech. The event is widely considered to be one of the most iconic moments in the history of the civil rights movement.