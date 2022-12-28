UrduPoint.com

Civil Rights Group Says Holds Biden Admin., Congress Accountable For US Border Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Civil Rights Group Says Holds Biden Admin., Congress Accountable for US Border Crisis

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) on Wednesday denounced the US Supreme Court's decision to leave in place the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy and said it holds the Biden administration, Congress and Republican governors accountable for the crisis at the US border with Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) on Wednesday denounced the US Supreme Court's decision to leave in place the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy and said it holds the Biden administration, Congress and Republican governors accountable for the crisis at the US border with Mexico.

"LULAC is disappointed in today's 5-4 court decision because of the suffering we are witnessing among migrants fleeing very difficult situations in their countries of origin," the statement said. "We hold the Republican governors, Congress and the Biden Administration accountable for the state of affairs along our southern border."

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the Title 42 immigration policy after several Republican states urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis. The COVID-era Title 42 allowed the authorities to deny entry to migrants seeking asylum in the United States based on their health status.

"All Americans should be disturbed by images of refugees crossing riverbeds in freezing weather during Christmas only to confront barbed wire fences. Or to see migrants that political operatives drop off in front of the Vice President's home during historic cold weather," LULAC's statement said.

"This situation is not solely a presidential problem. Both parties must work together to stop illegal crossings by passing a bipartisan immigration bill that allows legal migration," the statement said.

LULAC also urged lawmakers to secure the border by closing immigration law loopholes and called for a Marshall Plan-like approach that deals with the underlying issues forcing people to flee Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador and other countries.

"Also, the US must reopen diplomatic relations with Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. LULAC urges both sides of the aisle in Congress to recognize this situation as a humanitarian crisis," the statement said.

LULAC National Immigration Chair Lydia Guzman said in the statement that Title 42 is a public health measure and was never intended to control immigration.

"The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) lifted many COVID restrictions, including international travel and mask mandates on planes," Guzman stated. "Title 42 should have been lifted in the same manner. Instead it is being misused as a tool to control migration, and that's not right," Guzman said.

On Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the US government is setting up a new tent facility camp in El Paso, Texas, which is currently a hot spot where tens of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants have trekked over the border illegally in recent weeks.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to CBP data.

The Biden administration last week filed an appeal to the US Supreme Court, requesting that it deny a bid from several Republican states to keep in place Title 42. The policy was due to expire on December 21, but the US Supreme Court decided to hear last-minute arguments by the Biden administration.

Related Topics

Weather Supreme Court Christmas Same El Paso El Salvador United States Cuba Mexico Venezuela Honduras January December Border Congress All From Government Refugee Million Court

Recent Stories

PAC Chairman requests CJP for information sharing ..

PAC Chairman requests CJP for information sharing on 'dam funds'

39 seconds ago
 US Helps Ukraine Target Russian Drone Launch Sites ..

US Helps Ukraine Target Russian Drone Launch Sites - Reports

41 seconds ago
 Hungary Received Record $6.9Bln of Investments in ..

Hungary Received Record $6.9Bln of Investments in 2022 - Foreign Minister

42 seconds ago
 Malikwal-Pinddan Khan shuttle service to resume op ..

Malikwal-Pinddan Khan shuttle service to resume operations from Friday

45 seconds ago
 I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadi ..

I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadist attack

22 minutes ago
 2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.