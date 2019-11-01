UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Group From SCC Yet To Pick Drafting Committee Delegates - Opposition

The civil society group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee has not chosen yet who will represent it in the drafting committee of 45 members, Yahya Aridi, a member from the opposition delegation told reporters

The committee met for the first time in Geneva on Wednesday. Its substantial work will start by the smaller committee of 45 members on November 4.

"From the opposition and government [the delegates] are known, for the civil society group they are close to [choosing them],' Aridi said, when asked whether all of the delegates for the drafting committee had been chosen.

He added that the discussion "went well" on Friday.

"People are coming with different agendas and we hope to unite agendas for the purpose of writing a new constitution for Syria in order to guarantee the freedom and safety of the people and sovereignty in our country.

This is what we want," Aridi said.

The 150-strong body is represented equally by members of the Syrian government, representatives of the opposition and the civil society. The 45-member smaller committee consists of 15 people from each of the three represented groups. It will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

The Syrian-led committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution that will allow for the political settlement of the conflict in the country.

