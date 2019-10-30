Civil Society Part of Syrian Constitution Committee Has Some Differences - Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Civil society group of the Syrian constitutional committee has internal differences and so far lacks trust, which is why four members preferred not to sit together with the rest of the delegation during the opening ceremony, member of the civil society delegation Mais Krydee told Sputnik.

Four seats in the section of the civil society delegation were empty during the ceremony of the committee launch earlier on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent noted. However, there were 150 Syrian delegates present in the room. This came after two members of the opposition delegation told Sputnik on Tuesday that several members of the civil society delegation had decided to withdraw from the committee "under the pressure from the government side." The rumor was not confirmed officially.

"Some of the members chose to be on the back today," Krydee said, asked why four seats were empty during the ceremony.

"I wouldn't like to say that, but that's true," she continued.

According to Krydee, there are "differences inside the group."

"Until now, before we start good negotiations and start to understand each other, we need to start trusting each other," Krydee said.

She pointed out that if someone came from an area controlled by a terrorist group, it might create trust issues, as it was hard to know "who supports terrorists and who does not.

"

"We need to start trusting each other," Krydee concluded.

Formation of the so-called middle Third group 50 delegates from the civil society has been the most controversial part of the preparations for the launch of the committee. The United Nations was selecting the members, but there were continuous arguments between the Syrian sides and guarantor states about certain Names, and as a result the list was changed many times.

"We are still working on how to accept each other; we need time for that. Even within the civil society, everyone is coming from different backgrounds. It's hard. Some members are maybe supporting groups that are fighting in Syria, we don't know, we have to see and to hope for success," Krydee said.

She added that some members had spent a long time outside Syria, so "time and trust" were needed "to be sure that we are Syrians-Syrians at the table."

The committee is tasked with amending the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. A 45-member committee 15 from each of the three represented groups will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.