Civil Unrest Over Gentrification Continued In Germany's Leipzig On Saturday - Reports

Civil Unrest Over Gentrification Continued in Germany's Leipzig on Saturday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Civil unrest continued on late Saturday in the German city of Leipzig in the eastern Saxony state, involving 500 protesters against gentrification, the ARD broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the German news outlet, it was the third day in a row, when the city saw clashes between protesters and police.

Protesters were also reported to have smashed windows of new buildings and set off fireworks.

A group of protesters threw bottles and stones at officers. Nine police officers sustained light injuries and 15 protesters are now being investigated.

Leipzig police chief Torsten Schultze has described attackers as left-wing extremists.

More Stories From World

