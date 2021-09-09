Civilian Aircraft With Foreigners Aboard Departs From Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A civilian aircraft with foreigners aboard departed from Afghanistan on Thursday, a source from the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told Sputnik.

The source did not specify citizens of which countries left Afghanistan.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported that the Taliban will allow approximately 200 foreigners, including Americans, to depart from Kabul and leave for Qatar.