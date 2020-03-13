Civilian among six dead in US strikes: Iraq military

US air strikes targeting pro-Iranian military factions in Iraq early Friday killed one civilian and five security personnel, the Iraqi military said

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :US air strikes targeting pro-Iranian military factions in Iraq early Friday killed one civilian and five security personnel, the Iraqi military said.

Three of the dead were Iraqi soldiers and two policemen, the military statement said, adding that 11 Iraqi fighters were also wounded, some of them critically.

The civilian was a cook working at the unfinished Karbala airport, where another civilian employee was also wounded in the raids.

The volley of strikes was in response to a rocket attack on an Iraqi base late Wednesday that killed two US military personnel and one British soldier.