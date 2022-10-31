UrduPoint.com

Civilian Cargo Ships Cannot Be Military Targets, Food Must Be Delivered - UN Coordinator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Civilian cargo ships cannot be military targets, United Nations Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Abdulla said on Monday, noting that food deliveries must be carries out.

"Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage.

The food must flow," the UN coordinator tweeted.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attack were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

