Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan Continue to Grow Despite Peace Talks - UN Mission

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The unceasing violence in Afghanistan continues to result in civilian casualties despite the ongoing peace process, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report on Tuesday, adding that 2,117 people had been killed and 760 were injured in the first nine months of 2020.

"The number of Afghan civilians killed and injured in the conflict has failed to slow since the start of intra-Afghan peace talks, although the overall civilian casualty figure for the first nine months of 2020 dropped by around 30 per cent compared to the same period in 2019," the report read.

The UN mission added that despite the latest casualty figures being the lowest since 2012, the harm caused by the violence in the conflict-torn country remained "shocking" and had a devastating impact on civilians.

According to UNAMA, there was no reduction in the number of civilian casualties between September 12 ” the start of the intra-Afghan peace talks ” and September 30.

"The period from 1 October is outside the scope of UNAMA's latest quarterly report, but the Mission raises its increasing concern over the intensification of the fighting in Helmand, as well as several indiscriminate attacks in Nangarhar, Laghman and Ghor along with an airstrike in Takhar and a suicide attack targeting civilians in Kabul that taken together killed and injured more than 400 civilians," the report said.

According to UNAMA, responsibility for the majority of civilian casualties, 58 percent, rests with the so-called Anti-Government Elements, including the Taliban and the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), whereas the number of civilian deaths attributed to the Taliban increased by six percent in the first nine months of 2020.

UNAMA Head Deborah Lyons called upon all parties to "immediately prioritize discussions and take urgent, and frankly overdue, additional steps to stem the terrible harm to civilians," as quoted in the report.

Notably, the UN mission's report has already been slammed by the Taliban radical movement as propaganda.

"UNAMA must work hard on the accuracy and veracity of its reports, refrain from using the issue of civilian casualties for political pressure and propaganda, and do not use enemy sources as sources of information," the militant group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Despite the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha, violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to rock Afghanistan.