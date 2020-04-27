UrduPoint.com
Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan Down 29% In Q1 2020, Lowest Since 2012 - UN Mission

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:54 PM

More than 500 civilians were killed in the Afghan conflict during the first three month of 2020, which, despite an escalation of violence, is still a 29 percent decrease year-on-year, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) More than 500 civilians were killed in the Afghan conflict during the first three month of 2020, which, despite an escalation of violence, is still a 29 percent decrease year-on-year, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report on Monday.

"Despite increasing levels of violence and civilian casualties in March, the overall number of civilian casualties in the first quarter of 2020 represents a 29 per cent decrease in comparison to the first quarter of 2019 and the lowest figure for a first quarter since 2012," as stated in the report.

UNAMA said it had documented a total of 1,293 civilian casualties � including 533 people killed and 760 injured � children, 152 killed and 265 injured, and women, 60 killed and 108 injured.

The UN mission said an escalation of violence took place in March, which was especially concerning in the aftermath of the recently negotiated truce between the Taliban and Kabul, as well as in light of risks associated with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to UNAMA, responsibility for the majority of civilian casualties in the first quarter of the year 55 percent rests with the so-called Anti-Government Elements, including the Taliban and the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), whereas the number of civilian deaths attributed to the Taliban increased by 22 percent in the first quarter of 2020 year-on-year.

Pro-government forces are reportedly responsible for another 32 percent of civilian casualties during the same period.

UNAMA Head Deborah Lyons called upon all parties to "seize the opportunity offered by the Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire to focus collective efforts on fighting a common enemy, the COVID-19 pandemic," as quoted in the report.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of talks. It came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks, subject to a mutual exchange of prisoners.

