Civilian Casualties In Libya Swell By 172% Between April, End Of June - UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

The Libyan conflict has seen a 172 percent increase in civilian casualties between April 1 and June 30, compared to the first quarter of the year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday in a Security Council meeting on the situation in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Libyan conflict has seen a 172 percent increase in civilian casualties between April 1 and June 30, compared to the first quarter of the year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday in a Security Council meeting on the situation in the country.

"Between 1 April and 30 June, UNSMIL documented at least 356 civilian casualties, including 102 civilians deaths and 254 civilians injuries," Guterres said. "This is a 172 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2020."

