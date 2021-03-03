Civilian contractor dies in Iraq rocket attack: security sources

A civilian contractor with the US-led coalition in Iraq died of a heart attack during a rocket attack on a western base on Wednesday, Iraqi and Western security sources said

Baghdad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A civilian contractor with the US-led coalition in Iraq died of a heart attack during a rocket attack on a western base on Wednesday, Iraqi and Western security sources said.

At least 10 rockets hit the sprawling Ain al-Assad air base, which hosts Iraqi forces and troops from the US-led coalition helping fight militants.

The sources could not confirm the contractor's nationality and the US-led coalition did not respond to requests for comment.