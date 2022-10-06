Civilian Death Toll in LPR Since Start of Conflict Exceeds 100 - Monitoring Mission

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) More than 100 civilians have died and 314 others have been injured in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) since the start of hostilities in Ukraine in February, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said on Thursday.

"During the corresponding period, 415 civilians became victims of the Ukrainian troops' aggression, of which 101 people died and 314 others were injured. As a result of the shelling, seven children were killed and 27 sustained injuries," the representative office said on Telegram.

The office recorded a total of 1,199 episodes of shelling with the use of heavy weapons by Ukrainian troops since February 24. Ukraine used over 10,000 munitions of various calibers in LPR settlements, including 37 Tochka-U tactical missiles and 348 missiles from the US-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, the office said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow while also ramping up arms supplies to Kiev.

From September 23-27, the LPR and the DPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, held referendums and voted for the accession to Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to the country.