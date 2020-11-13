UrduPoint.com
Civilian Deaths In Ethiopia May Be War Crimes: UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:19 PM

Civilian deaths in Ethiopia may be war crimes: UN

The UN's rights commissioner called on Friday for a full inquiry into possible war crimes in Ethiopia after reports emerged of a massacre of civilians in the Tigray region

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The UN's rights commissioner called on Friday for a full inquiry into possible war crimes in Ethiopia after reports emerged of a massacre of civilians in the Tigray region.

"If confirmed as having been deliberately carried out by a party to the current fighting, these killings of civilians would of course amount to war crimes," said UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, calling for "full accountability".

