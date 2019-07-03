Civilian Evacuated First From Russian Submersible Fire - Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

A civilian was evacuated first from the Russian deep-sea research submersible that caught fire earlier this week killing 14 people, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A civilian was evacuated first from the Russian deep-sea research submersible that caught fire earlier this week killing 14 people, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"The submariners acted heroically in this critical situation.

First, they evacuated the civilian industry representative from the compartment on fire, sealed it off so that fire would not spread throughout the vehicle, and fought to keep the submersible afloat," Shoigu said.

"All fallen officers will be posthumously awarded with state honors," the minister said.