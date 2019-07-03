UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civilian Evacuated First From Russian Submersible Fire - Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Civilian Evacuated First From Russian Submersible Fire - Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

A civilian was evacuated first from the Russian deep-sea research submersible that caught fire earlier this week killing 14 people, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A civilian was evacuated first from the Russian deep-sea research submersible that caught fire earlier this week killing 14 people, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"The submariners acted heroically in this critical situation.

First, they evacuated the civilian industry representative from the compartment on fire, sealed it off so that fire would not spread throughout the vehicle, and fought to keep the submersible afloat," Shoigu said.

"All fallen officers will be posthumously awarded with state honors," the minister said.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vehicle All From Industry

Recent Stories

NA Body for overhauling PEIRA; saying it fails to ..

35 seconds ago

Russian Submariners Killed in Fire Were Conducting ..

37 seconds ago

Shoigu Says Defense Ministry to Provide Assistance ..

38 seconds ago

Chinese Film Festival kicks off at PNCA

43 seconds ago

This is how the gunman carried weapon to Lahore Ai ..

12 minutes ago

Bolsonaro Says Brazil to Interrogate Air Force Off ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.