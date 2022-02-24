Civilian Flights Over Ukraine Restricted Over Possible Threats - Notice to Airmen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Civilian flights over Ukraine have been restricted for the whole Thursday over the potential threats to civil aviation, the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system said.

"FLIGHTS OF CIVIL ACFT WITHIN FIRS KYIV (UKBV) DNIPRO (UKDV) LVIV (UKLV) ODESA (UKOV) SIMFEROPOL FIR (UKFV) AND THE KYIV UIR (UKBU) ARE RESTRICTED DUE TO POTENTIAL HAZARD FOR CIVIL AVIATION. 24 FEB 01:56 2022 UNTIL 24 FEB 23:59 2022," NOTAM said.