Civilian Injured In Horlivka During Ukrainian Troops' Shelling - Mayor

Published January 07, 2023 | 06:40 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) One woman was injured in the Ukrainian troops' shelling of Horlivka, located in the Donetsk region, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"As a result of shelling by Ukrainian militants in the Horlivka residential area... a civilian from Horlivka was wounded," Prikhodko said on Telegram.

The Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said that Ukrainian troops shelled Horlivka twice overnight, using 155mm artillery shells.

Two districts in the city of Donetsk, as well as the village of Holmivskyi in the Horlivka municipality, were also shelled by Ukrainian troops late on Friday night.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

