Civilian Killed In CAR In Shootout Between Peacekeepers, Presidential Guard - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) One civilian was killed in a shootout between the presidential guard of the Central African Republic (CAR) and an Egyptian battalion of peacekeeping forces stationed in the country, car Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo Temon told Sputnik on Monday.

"Today, there was a shootout between the presidential guard, which is protecting the president of the republic, and members of the Egyptian battalion of peacekeeping forces in the Central African Republic, as a result of which a civilian was killed," the minister said.

The Egyptian battalion of peacekeeping forces is stationed some 350 yards away from the house of the CAR presidential residence, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The violence erupted in the African state in 2013, when ex-president Francois Bozize was toppled by rebels, who also took over the CAR capital of Bangui. The city turned into a battlefield between a former Islamist movement known as Seleka and its Christian-majority antagonists, known as Anti-Balaka.

The United Nations deployed a contingent to the CAR in 2014 to ensure the protection of civilians amid the bloody conflict.

Last month, CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera declared unilateral ceasefire in order to facilitate citizens' access to humanitarian assistance following months of conflict with rebels supporting the opposition.

