Civilian killed in Syria regime attack on Idlib despite truce: monitor

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Regime bombardment on Syria 's northwest province of Idlib on Saturday killed a civilian just hours after a Russian-backed truce for the area started, a war monitor said.

Missile fire from Damascus on the town of Kafranbel killed one person, "the first killed since the ceasefire came into effect", said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman.