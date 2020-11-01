UrduPoint.com
Civilian Toll Of Karabakh Conflict Stands At 45 Dead, 141 Injured - Ombudsman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Civilian Toll of Karabakh Conflict Stands at 45 Dead, 141 Injured - Ombudsman

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Forty-five civilians have died and 141 have been injured in the Nagorno-Karabakh region since hostilities renewed in September, the ombudsman of the self-proclaimed republic in South Caucasus said Sunday.

Artak Beglaryan wrote on Twitter that ten civilians were killed in the capital Stepanakert between September 27 and October 31. Twenty-five people died at home.

In addition, 13,100 houses and apartments were damaged during the same period in more than 160 communities across the disputed region. Fire attributed to Azerbaijani forces hit 2,700 civilian infrastructure objects as well as 2,000 cars.

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the mountainous region erupted in late September, with the two countries trading blame for the growing death toll. Russia, the United States and France have been calling for peace.

