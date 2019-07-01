Civilians among 15 dead in Israeli strikes in Syria: monitor

(@imziishan)

Israeli air strikes in Syria left nine mostly foreign pro-regime fighters and six civilians including three children dead, a Britain-based war monitor said Monday

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Israeli air strikes in Syria left nine mostly foreign pro-regime fighters and six civilians including three children dead, a Britain-based war monitor said Monday.

The raids near Damascus and in Homs province late Sunday killed the fighters, but it was not immediately clear exactly how the civilians died -- whether in the strikes or in the aftermath, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.