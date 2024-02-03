Open Menu

Civilians Among 16 Dead In US Strikes In Iraq: Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government

US strikes in the west of Iraq against armed pro-Iran groups killed at least 16 people, including civilians, and wounded 23, Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said on Saturday

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) US strikes in the west of Iraq against armed pro-Iran groups killed at least 16 people, including civilians, and wounded 23, Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said on Saturday.

The strikes hit "locations in the Akashat and Al-Qaim regions, including areas where our security forces are stationed", Awadi said in a statement.

The United States carried out the strikes on Friday in retaliation for the killing of three US military personnel in a drone attack on a base close to Jordan's border with Syria and Iraq.

Washington blamed the unclaimed attack on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran fighters opposed to US support for Israel in Gaza.

Tehran has denied any links to the attack.

On Friday, a White House spokesperson said the United States had "warned the Iraqi government before the strikes".

But Baghdad denied there had been any coordination with Washington prior to the bombings.

