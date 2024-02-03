Civilians Among 16 Dead In US Strikes In Iraq: Government
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) US strikes in the west of Iraq against armed pro-Iran groups killed at least 16 people, including civilians, and wounded 23, Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said on Saturday.
The strikes hit "locations in the Akashat and Al-Qaim regions, including areas where our security forces are stationed", Awadi said in a statement.
The United States carried out the strikes on Friday in retaliation for the killing of three US military personnel in a drone attack on a base close to Jordan's border with Syria and Iraq.
Washington blamed the unclaimed attack on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran fighters opposed to US support for Israel in Gaza.
Tehran has denied any links to the attack.
On Friday, a White House spokesperson said the United States had "warned the Iraqi government before the strikes".
But Baghdad denied there had been any coordination with Washington prior to the bombings.
