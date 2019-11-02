UrduPoint.com
Civilians Among Injured In Clashes Between Afghan Forces, Taliban In Paktia - Authorities

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:50 PM

Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban members in the country's eastern province of Paktia resulted in injuries among the civilians, police officers and militants, local governor's office said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban members in the country's eastern province of Paktia resulted in injuries among the civilians, police officers and militants, local governor's office said on Saturday.

"A clash took place between Afghan forces and militants in the Shagai village of the Aryob Zazi district [in Paktia]," it said.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that they saw local policemen, a woman and a small child among the injured during the clashes.

"Two militants, three local policemen and a woman were injured and the clash ended," Paktia governor's spokesman, Abdullah Hasrat, confirmed to Sputnik.

No other details have been provided so far.

