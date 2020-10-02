Civilians Bearing Brunt of Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - Red Cross

The civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh is bearing the brunt of the conflict that has erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh is bearing the brunt of the conflict that has erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday.

In a press release, the ICRC said that civilian deaths and injuries, including children, have been reported on both sides of the contact line and on official Armenian territory.

The ICRC's head of mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, Bertrand Lamon, said that the organization had provided emergency medical supplies to hospitals and body bags to the forensic bureau in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are currently trying to assess health-related and other humanitarian needs, including the situation of those who have left their homes. Our ability to move in the field is limited because of the intensity of fighting and the volatility of the situation," Lamon was quoted as saying.

In the communique, the ICRC said it received reports of civilians braving extreme conditions and sheltering for days to provide safety for their families.

The organization has also learned of the destruction of hundreds of homes and civilian infrastructures, such as schools and hospitals.

"We are committed to helping all those who are feeling the impact of this escalation in violence. We call on the sides to protect civilians and the key infrastructure and services they need to survive, and abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law," said Martin Schuepp, the ICRC's Eurasia regional director in Geneva.

The organization said it was collaborating closely with the Armenian Red Cross and the Azerbaijani Red Crescent to coordinate relief efforts on all sides of the conflict.

Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday, with the two parties accusing each other of initiating attacks against civilian population points in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Ankara has sided heavily with Baku. Reports suggested Turkey sent Syrian mercenaries to the combat zone to fight on the side of Azerbaijani forces, something denied by Ankara. French President Emmanuel Macron also said on Friday that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep amid the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.