Civilians Flee Lebanon's Tyre After Israeli Evacuation Warning
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Tyre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Lebanese civilians fled the southern city of Tyre on Wednesday after the Israel army issued warnings for residents to evacuate large parts of the city which is home to thousands of displaced.
"The situation is very bad, we're evacuating people," said Mortada Mhanna, who heads Tyre's disaster management unit.
Bilal Kashmar, the unit's media officer, told AFP that many were fleeing the city and heading towards the suburbs.
"You could say that the entire city of Tyre is being evacuated," he said, adding that the once vibrant southern hub had already been emptied of most of its residents.
Only about 14,500 people were still in Tyre on Tuesday, thousands of them displaced from other parts of the south, he told AFP.
"Some families, who had not left the city of Tyre before, began leaving their homes to stay clear from areas that the Israeli enemy threatened to target," Lebanon's official National news Agency said.
People began to flee immediately after the Israeli army called on residents of large parts of Tyre to leave ahead of military operations targeting Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
The army's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted a map of the affected streets in Tyre on X, saying: "You must immediately move out of the area marked in red and head north of the Awali River. Anyone who is near Hezbollah elements, facilities and combat equipment is putting his life in danger."
On September 23, Israel launched an intensive air campaign in Lebanon, after almost a year of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah over the Gaza war.
Since then, at least 1,552 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures, although the real number is likely to be higher due to data gaps.
Recent Stories
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
US warns of attack threat in Sri Lanka surf hotspot19 seconds ago
-
Harris to face voters' queries in crucial Pennsylvania10 minutes ago
-
LeBron, Bronny James make NBA history with father-son appearance30 minutes ago
-
Troubled Boeing faces investors and awaits strike vote40 minutes ago
-
Dutch farmers face growing dung heap crisis40 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan's call for ending rights abuses in Kashmir sparks verbal duel with India50 minutes ago
-
In South Africa, water shortages are the new reality1 hour ago
-
Fernando Valenzuela: Iconic pitcher sparked 'Fernandomania'1 hour ago
-
Cattle disease wreaks havoc in Libya2 hours ago
-
Los Angeles Dodgers baseball icon Fernando Valenzuela dead at 632 hours ago
-
Celtics dominate Knicks to launch NBA title defense4 hours ago
-
From Colombia's jungle to the world's fish tanks4 hours ago