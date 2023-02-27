UrduPoint.com

Civilians In Bakhmut Deprived Of Medical Care - Adviser To DPR Head

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023

Civilians in Bakhmut Deprived of Medical Care - Adviser to DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The civilian population in the Kiev-controlled part of Bakhmut (Artemivsk) is unable to receive medical care, while Ukrainian soldiers get treatments, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"While the Ukrainian military has the opportunity to receive medical care, there is practically no such opportunity for the civilian population in the city," Kimakovsky said.

Kimakovsky told Sputnik on Saturday night that Ukrainian troops had blown up a dam near Bakhmut, to slow down the Russian offensive and force civilians to leave the city. He suggested that the move could also mean that Ukrainians were preparing to abandon Bakhmut to the Russian forces and were getting "desperate."

