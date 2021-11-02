UrduPoint.com

Civilians In Yemen's Marib Cut Off From Aid As Conflict Rages - Norwegian Refugee Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:56 PM

Civilians in Yemen's Marib Cut Off From Aid as Conflict Rages - Norwegian Refugee Council

Yemeni civilians in the embattled Marib region are deprived of vital aid as violence between the Saudi-backed state and the Houthi rebels continues to rage, The Norwegian Refugee Council's Country Director in Yemen, Erin Hutchinson, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Yemeni civilians in the embattled Marib region are deprived of vital aid as violence between the Saudi-backed state and the Houthi rebels continues to rage, The Norwegian Refugee Council's Country Director in Yemen, Erin Hutchinson, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Yemen's Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said that nearly 30 civilians were killed and injured in an airstrike carried out by the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni province of Marib on November 1.

"Some of Yemen's most vulnerable civilians in Marib are now cut off from life-saving assistance while also being under attack. The numbers of civilian casualties in Marib, including children, is at a record high," Hutchinson said.

The Council is struggling to provide vital aid to around 1 million civilians moved in Marib from other parts of the country to find safety, many of them lacking essentials and health facilities, Hutchinson added.

"We call on all parties to spare civilians and ensure that we can keep reaching them with life-saving aid. We also call on the international community to provide the promised funding to keep Yemenis alive in this hour of need," Hutchinson urged.

Since February 2020, the Houthi rebels have been conducting a large-scale military operation to seize the oil-rich Marib province, which is an important political, military and economic center that hosts the defense ministry's headquarters.

Yemen's conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since August 2014. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of the Yemeni government in 2015 and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Yemen Hutchinson Marib Saudi Arabia February August November 2015 2020 All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

China has robust, large, fast-growing private sect ..

China has robust, large, fast-growing private sector

4 minutes ago
 Taiwan to Boost Reserve Forces Training Amid Growi ..

Taiwan to Boost Reserve Forces Training Amid Growing Tensions With China

5 minutes ago
 Japanese PM head for COP26 on first overseas trip ..

Japanese PM head for COP26 on first overseas trip after taking power

5 minutes ago
 Covid-19 national positivity ratio records around ..

Covid-19 national positivity ratio records around 1.16 percent

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber discuss enhancing economic, invest ..

Sharjah Chamber discuss enhancing economic, investment cooperation with Kazakhst ..

15 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 92748 cusecs water

IRSA releases 92748 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.