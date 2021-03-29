(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) An unspecified number of civilians were injured as a result of a car explosion that occurred on Monday in Syria's city of Ras al-Ayn in the northern Al-Hasakah province, official news agency SANA reported, citing sources.

An explosives-laden car detonated near a cafe on Ras al-Ayn's main street, causing injuries to a number of people and damage to nearby buildings, according to the sources.

Ras al-Ayn is under control of Turkish forces and Turkish-backed militias.