MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Kiev is preparing a provocation in the Ukraine-controlled town of Snihurivka in the Kherson region, planning to pass off civilians killed in Ukrainian troops' shelling as victims of the Russian military, Yuriy Barbashov, the head of the Snihurivka district administration, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, the Ukrainian mass media have initiated a campaign to discredit the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In particular, civilians in the city of Snihurivka, who died from shelling by Ukrainian armed forces, are being passed off as victims of the Russian army," Barbashov said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian troops indiscriminately shelled the residents of Snihurivka during the eight months when this territory was under the control of Russian forces.

"The Ukrainian army deliberately and purposefully killed the residents of Snihurivka and now they are trying to pass off the victims of these shellings as victims of the Russian army," Barbashov told Sputnik.