UrduPoint.com

Civilians Killed By Ukrainian Troops Used In Kiev's Provocation - Snihurivka Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Civilians Killed by Ukrainian Troops Used in Kiev's Provocation - Snihurivka Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Kiev is preparing a provocation in the Ukraine-controlled town of Snihurivka in the Kherson region, planning to pass off civilians killed in Ukrainian troops' shelling as victims of the Russian military, Yuriy Barbashov, the head of the Snihurivka district administration, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, the Ukrainian mass media have initiated a campaign to discredit the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In particular, civilians in the city of Snihurivka, who died from shelling by Ukrainian armed forces, are being passed off as victims of the Russian army," Barbashov said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian troops indiscriminately shelled the residents of Snihurivka during the eight months when this territory was under the control of Russian forces.

"The Ukrainian army deliberately and purposefully killed the residents of Snihurivka and now they are trying to pass off the victims of these shellings as victims of the Russian army," Barbashov told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Army Russia Died Kherson Kiev Media From

Recent Stories

Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emi ..

Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emirates’ colours

4 hours ago
 Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

8 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

8 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.