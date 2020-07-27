At least six civilians have been killed since May by separatist groups in English-speaking regions of Cameroon, while the army is responsible for "grave abuses", Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :At least six civilians have been killed since May by separatist groups in English-speaking regions of Cameroon, while the army is responsible for "grave abuses", Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday.

The Northwest and Southwest regions have been gripped by conflict since separatists declared independence in 2017 after decades of grievances at perceived discrimination by the francophone majority.

"Cameroonian armed forces have attacked a health facility in the Northwest region and arbitrarily arrested seven health workers in the Southwest, while armed separatists have killed at least six civilians,including a humanitarian worker and a teacher, since May 2020,"HRW said in a statement.