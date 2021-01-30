UrduPoint.com
Civilians Killed In Terrorist Attack In Syria's Afrin - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Civilians Killed in Terrorist Attack in Syria's Afrin - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Several civilians were killed and injured in a car bomb attack in the city of Afrin in northern Syria, state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, a car packed with explosives detonated in an industrial zone of Afrin that has been occupied by pro-Turkish terrorist groups.

Terrorist regularly conduct attacks in Afrin district and Al Bab city situated in the north of Aleppo province. This part of Syria, located on the border with Turkey, is under the control of illegal armed formations, which often use terrorist methods when confronting each other.

