MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the highest court of the union, on Friday annulled the EU General Court 's decision to dismiss the requests of Catalan politicians Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin to take up seats in the European Parliament and said it should be reconsidered.

On July 1, the EU's General Court dismissed the Puigdemont and Comin's application in which they requested that the European Parliament enable them to take their seats in the main legislative body of the EU.

"#ECJ: The #EUGeneralCourt Order, dismissing the application for interim measures requested by Carles #Puigdemont and Antoni #Comín, is annulled and the matter referred back to the General Court to be reexamined," the CJEU said on Twitter.

Both Puigdemont and Comin are currently residing in Belgium. On February 3, a Belgian court will rule on whether to extradite them to Spain.

On Thursday, the CJEU ruled that another Catalan separatist leader, Oriol Junqueras, was entitled to immunity as a European Parliament lawmaker. In October, Junqueras was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

Junqueras, Puigdemont and Comin were all blocked from taking up seats in the European Parliament by Madrid despite winning in the elections in May.