CJP Urges Release Of All Jailed Journalists Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, Monday called for unconditional release of all jailed journalists around the world to ensure their safety during the coronavirus pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, Monday called for unconditional release of all jailed journalists around the world to ensure their safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

"CPJ has long held the view that jailing journalists for what they publish, broadcast, or write is a violation of international law," Joel Simon, CPJ's executive director, said in a press release, which cited the World Health Organization's determination that prisoners were vulnerable to the virus.

"But", he said, "our current appeal is of a humanitarian nature. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through prisons." "We urge world leaders to take quick and decisive action to free all journalists behind bars, as a matter of life and death." The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, endorsed CJP's appeal.

Responding to a question at the online briefing, the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said all steps should be taken so that the pandemic doesn't get worse.

According to CPJ's estimate, there are at least 250 journalists in jail around the world.

