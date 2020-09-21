UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Claims About Russian Mercenaries In Libya Are Only Aimed At Discrediting Moscow - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Claims About Russian Mercenaries in Libya Are Only Aimed at Discrediting Moscow - Nebenzia

Claims about Russian mercenaries allegedly present in Libya, which can be found in reports by experts of the United Nations Security Council's Libya sanctions committee, are obviously just plants, based on unverified fabricated data and aimed at discrediting Moscow, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, told Sputnik in an interview

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Claims about Russian mercenaries allegedly present in Libya, which can be found in reports by experts of the United Nations Security Council's Libya sanctions committee, are obviously just plants, based on unverified fabricated data and aimed at discrediting Moscow, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, told Sputnik in an interview.

Western media outlets have repeatedly released news pieces about confidential expert reports claiming that staffers of Russia's Wagner Group and other paramilitary organizations are present in Libya for supporting forces of Khalifa Haftar.

"We have repeatedly commented on the claims about 'Russia's destructive role' in the Libyan settlement. Our Western colleagues most often cite information by a group of experts from the [UN] Security Council's 1970 committee on Libya.

Remarkably, reports by this group of experts, where our country is mentioned, are 'leaked' into media all the time, despite being confidential ... We have seen this information and we can state with confidence that it is largely based on unverified or spurious data and is aimed at discrediting Russia's policy on Libya. These are obviously planted stories," Nebenzia said.

Moscow has no doubt that some anonymous sources that the experts cite are in fact from the West, the UN envoy added.

"These are the same Western countries that destroyed Libya's state system back in 2011 and provoked the crisis that is still enfolding," Nebenzia added.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Same Libya Media All From

Recent Stories

Nationwide polio eradication campaign begins today

1 minute ago

Cricket moves out of India to UAE due to surge in ..

12 minutes ago

Biden Has $141Mln More in Campaign Cash Than Trump ..

3 minutes ago

Lithuanian President Calls on EU to Prepare Suppor ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.98 a barrel F ..

24 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign full swing

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.