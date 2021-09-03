UrduPoint.com

Claims About Violations By Belarus' Border Guards 'Unsubstantiated Provocation' - Official

Claims About Violations by Belarus' Border Guards 'Unsubstantiated Provocation' - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Lithuania's claims about illegal border crossing by Belarusian border guards are unfounded, this is just a provocation aimed at smearing the border service and Minsk in general, Belarusian Border Committee Deputy Chairman Roman Podlinev told Sputnik in an interview.

In August, the Lithuanian authorities accused Belarusian border guards of illegally crossing the state border. Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite claimed that "Belarusian security forces, armed with shields, forcibly pushed a group of 35 illegal migrants into the Republic of Lithuania and entered its territory themselves.

"These statements are unsubstantiated, no evidence was provided. Theoretically, border violations could be committed by smugglers, those trying to transfer cigarettes for instance, or illegal migrants. It is impossible to identify people captured in the published videos. This is another hoax, a provocation aimed at slandering the Belarusian border service and creating a negative impression of Belarus in general. These accusations came out of the blue, this is the same story as claims that Belarus creates a 'migration crisis' and wages a 'hybrid war'," Podlinev explained.

More Stories From World

