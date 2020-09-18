Claims about human rights violations in Belarus are nothing but an attempt to have an impact on the results of the presidential election and provoke a political crisis, just like in Ukraine, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennadiy Gatilov, said on Friday at the UN debate on Belarus

"Claims about human rights violations in Belarus, made by those who initiated today's talks, are nothing but an attempt to interfere with the results of the election, destabilize the situation in the country and provoke a political crisis, through pressure, threats and political statements. Just like they have already done in Belarus' neighboring country. Reading their draft resolution is enough to be convinced," Gatilov said.

The UN Human Rights Council has not convened for urgent sessions to discuss "mass arrests and clashes with the police in France and Germany," the Russian official added.

"Much more people were killed, injured and arrested [during protests in the United States], but human rights activists remain silent for some reason," Gatilov stressed.

"I call on everybody to think who needs this artificial hysteria around Belarus? If Europe cares so much about the electoral process in the country, then why EU nations have not sent observers to the election but just declared the vote illegitimate in advance? The answer is clear. Some forces see turning one more country into some entity that would be torn apart by internal tensions, iniquity and impunity, corruption and crimes," Russia's UN representative concluded.