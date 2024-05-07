Open Menu

Claims Of Chemical Weapon Use In Ukraine 'insufficiently Substantiated': Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Claims of chemical weapon use in Ukraine 'insufficiently substantiated': watchdog

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Tuesday that information it had received on alleged chemical weapons use in Ukraine was "insufficiently substantiated."

The OPCW also said it had not yet received an official request to investigate these claims, after the United States accused Russia of using the toxic agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops.

"Both the Russian Federation and Ukraine have accused one another and reported allegations of use of chemical weapons to the Organisation," the OPCW said in a statement.

"The information provided to the Organisation so far by both sides, together with the information available to the Secretariat, is insufficiently substantiated," the group added.

The OPCW nevertheless described the situation as "volatile" and "extremely concerning regarding the possible re-emergence of use of toxic chemicals as weapons."

Last week, the US State Department accused Russia of having used a chemical weapon against Ukrainian forces in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

In addition to the chemical agent chloropicrin, Russia also used "riot control agents (tear gas) as a method of warfare in Ukraine, also in violation of the CWC," the department said in a factsheet.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Gas Weapon

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

26 minutes ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

58 minutes ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

1 hour ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

1 hour ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

1 hour ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World