UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Claims Of Collusion With Russia Made Up By Intelligence To Halt Peace Process - Taliban

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:06 PM

Claims of Collusion With Russia Made Up by Intelligence to Halt Peace Process - Taliban

The Afghan radical movement Taliban believes that claims of its collusion with Russia were made up by the intelligence in Kabul and aimed to derail the Afghan peace process, Suhail Shaheen, an official representative of the movement's political bureau in Qatar, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Afghan radical movement Taliban believes that claims of its collusion with Russia were made up by the intelligence in Kabul and aimed to derail the Afghan peace process, Suhail Shaheen, an official representative of the movement's political bureau in Qatar, told Sputnik.

"We continue our own investigation based on the information in the media. these accusations are false, they are groundless and were launched by an intelligence agency in Kabul to derail and postpone the peace process as well as the formation of a new government," Shaheen said.

The New York Times newspaper reported on in June that some unit of the Russian military intelligence allegedly incentivized the Taliban to attack the troops of the international coalition in Afghanistan.

Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and the Foreign Ministry said the reports were a lie. The White House and the Pentagon said that there did not appear to be any proof of what the article claimed.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Russia Pentagon White House Qatar New York June Media Government

Recent Stories

100-year old Al-Sarh tree discovered in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Indep ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Inde ..

41 minutes ago

ADGM inks partnership with IRENA to promote sustai ..

41 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

55 minutes ago

UAE strengthens capacity among medical professiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.