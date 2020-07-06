Claims of Collusion With Russia Made Up by Intelligence to Halt Peace Process - Taliban

The Afghan radical movement Taliban believes that claims of its collusion with Russia were made up by the intelligence in Kabul and aimed to derail the Afghan peace process, Suhail Shaheen, an official representative of the movement's political bureau in Qatar, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Afghan radical movement Taliban believes that claims of its collusion with Russia were made up by the intelligence in Kabul and aimed to derail the Afghan peace process, Suhail Shaheen, an official representative of the movement's political bureau in Qatar, told Sputnik.

"We continue our own investigation based on the information in the media. these accusations are false, they are groundless and were launched by an intelligence agency in Kabul to derail and postpone the peace process as well as the formation of a new government," Shaheen said.

The New York Times newspaper reported on in June that some unit of the Russian military intelligence allegedly incentivized the Taliban to attack the troops of the international coalition in Afghanistan.

Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and the Foreign Ministry said the reports were a lie. The White House and the Pentagon said that there did not appear to be any proof of what the article claimed.