UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Claims Of Foreign Fighters Helping Baku In Karabakh Remain Unsubstantiated - Bayramov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Claims of Foreign Fighters Helping Baku in Karabakh Remain Unsubstantiated - Bayramov

Claims of foreign fighters, who are helping Azeri forces in the Karabakh conflict, have remained unsubstantiated, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Claims of foreign fighters, who are helping Azeri forces in the Karabakh conflict, have remained unsubstantiated, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in early October that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in mid-October that Russia was raising the issue of foreign mercenaries in Karabakh in its talks with Turkey.

"The story of foreign fighters or Syrian militants, as you name them, is a clear case of disinformation spread by some countries. So far, there was not a single [piece of] evidence from those who spread these fake news," the minister said.

Azerbaijan is fully capable of protecting its interests on its own, the minister said.

"No external forces, including irregular groups, are needed to protect the territorial integrity of our country," Bayramov said.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Turkey Baku Gaziantep October From

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

11 minutes ago

Western Partners Keep Practicing Anti-Competitive ..

1 minute ago

China's GDP Expected to Exceed $14.9Mln in 2020 - ..

1 minute ago

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

52 minutes ago

Israel, Lebanon Finish 2nd Round of Talks on Demar ..

1 minute ago

US Blocking Chinese Efforts to Repatriate Fugitive ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.