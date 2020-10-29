Claims of Foreign Fighters Helping Baku in Karabakh Remain Unsubstantiated - Bayramov

Claims of foreign fighters, who are helping Azeri forces in the Karabakh conflict, have remained unsubstantiated, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Claims of foreign fighters, who are helping Azeri forces in the Karabakh conflict, have remained unsubstantiated, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in early October that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in mid-October that Russia was raising the issue of foreign mercenaries in Karabakh in its talks with Turkey.

"The story of foreign fighters or Syrian militants, as you name them, is a clear case of disinformation spread by some countries. So far, there was not a single [piece of] evidence from those who spread these fake news," the minister said.

Azerbaijan is fully capable of protecting its interests on its own, the minister said.

"No external forces, including irregular groups, are needed to protect the territorial integrity of our country," Bayramov said.