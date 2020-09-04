UrduPoint.com
Claims Of Russia's Involvement In Situation Around Navalny Inappropriate - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:49 PM

Claims of Russia's Involvement in Situation Around Navalny Inappropriate - Ambassador

Claims that Russia is somehow complicit in the situation involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny are absolutely inappropriate, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told the ZDF broadcaster on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Claims that Russia is somehow complicit in the situation involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny are absolutely inappropriate, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told the ZDF broadcaster on Thursday.

"[Claims that Russia] is somehow connected to this incident ... are absolutely improper," the ambassador said.

The diplomat also called for "refraining from preliminary estimates and relying only on facts."

Nechaev also said that Russian agencies have already initiated "all necessary checks" in the case, according to ZDF.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in a German hospital after suffering an acute medical condition in Russia in late August. Berlin on Wednesday said that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof that the opposition politician had intoxication with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

