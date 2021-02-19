UrduPoint.com
Claims Of Spy Base At Russian Embassy In Dublin 'Utter Nonsense' - Irish MEP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:26 PM

Recent media speculation in the UK and the Republic of Ireland that the under-construction Russian Embassy in Dublin would contain a "secret spy base" is "utter nonsense," Clare Daly, an Irish member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Recent media speculation in the UK and the Republic of Ireland that the under-construction Russian Embassy in Dublin would contain a "secret spy base" is "utter nonsense," Clare Daly, an Irish member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik.

"It was utterly ridiculous, a hyped-up sort of Cold War nonsense that the 'enemy is outside'. It's a really convenient mantra as well for the governments of Europe to have these 'sinister forces attacking us.' It is utter nonsense, it really is," Daly remarked.

The Irish member of the European Parliament said that she was more concerned by the Irish government's decision to allow the US military to use facilities such as Shannon Airport as a transit point for its global operations.

"I'm not worried about the Russians spying on us in Dublin or anywhere else. I'm much more worried about what the Americans are doing in Ireland, and that's by them using our neutral airport day in, day out, going to theaters of war in the middle East and beyond. I'm more concerned about that. So what the Russian embassy do in their premises, I'm not bothered with that at all," she said.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday denying the rumors, saying that the ongoing reconstruction works at the embassy in Dublin had been planned for several years and were being conducted transparently with the consent of the Irish government.

