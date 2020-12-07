Claims Opposition Does Not Take Part in Elections in Venezuela Are Absurd - Candidate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The opposition in the parliamentary elections in Venezuela is represented by two coalitions out of four, statements about the absence of opposition are absurd, the candidate from the Somos Venezuela party, which is part of the pro-government Patriotic Coalition, Inder Romero, told Sputnik.

Elections to the unicameral parliament of Venezuela - the National Assembly - were held on Sunday, 107 political parties and associations, with more than 14,000 candidates, participated in them. More than 20 parties, including opposition leader Juan Guaido, refused to vote. President Nicholas Maduro has already announced that he is ready to leave his post if the opposition wins.

"All the talk in the media that the opposition does not participate in the elections is not true.

Two coalitions are led by two leaders who were opponents of Nicolas Maduro in the presidential elections. Another issue is that the opposition parties are very fragmented. They do not have a common agenda. There was a person who declared himself president... He who says the opposition does not take part in elections is he who thinks he is the president of Venezuela, this is stupid," Romero said.

The politician recalled that four coalitions were participating in the elections, two of them - the Democratic Alliance and the United Coalition of Venezuela - were oppositional. Another coalition, APR, was led by the Communist Party of Venezuela (CPV).